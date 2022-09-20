Covington Capital Management Has $85,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.07 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

