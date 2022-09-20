Covington Capital Management Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,096,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.48 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.14.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

