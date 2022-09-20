Covington Capital Management Invests $30,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,530 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 765,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,251,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 316,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $69.27.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.