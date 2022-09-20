Covington Capital Management Raises Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 3,545.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REZ. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,731,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA REZ opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $100.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.30.

