Covington Capital Management Sells 1,200 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $463,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $463,999.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $463,999.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,999.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 129,797 shares of company stock worth $4,895,432 and have sold 316,000 shares worth $12,102,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

