Covington Capital Management Sells 1,228 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Covington Capital Management cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in FOX were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FOX by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 171,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,686,000 after acquiring an additional 130,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $6,245,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

