Covington Capital Management Sells 13,678 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Covington Capital Management decreased its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Alteryx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alteryx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,610,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its stake in Alteryx by 63.3% in the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 819,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after buying an additional 317,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

AYX stock opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $81.30.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $180.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.90 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. FBN Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

