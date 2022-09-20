Covington Capital Management Sells 229 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.