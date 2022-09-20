Covington Capital Management Sells 235 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on A shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

NYSE A opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $174.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.