Covington Capital Management Sells 29,150 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,150 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 492,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 173.7% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 217,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 138,053 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 179.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAPR opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

