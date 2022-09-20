Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $11,872,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.69. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $240.85 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

