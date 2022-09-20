Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.1 %

CCI opened at $163.42 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.11.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

