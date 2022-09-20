Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 136,098 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,152.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,098 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after buying an additional 639,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average of $130.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

