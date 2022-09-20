CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 25 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,685,000 after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Humana by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Humana by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $9,277,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $501.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $504.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.17.



Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

