CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 45 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

EL stock opened at $241.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.98 and a 200 day moving average of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

