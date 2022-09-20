CVA Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

