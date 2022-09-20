CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $223.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.54 and its 200 day moving average is $249.00.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

