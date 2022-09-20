CVA Family Office LLC Buys 115 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MSCI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,346,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $451.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.30. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

