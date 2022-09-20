CVA Family Office LLC Buys 290 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.5 %

O opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

