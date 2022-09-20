CVA Family Office LLC Buys 90 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bill.com by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 39,054 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bill.com by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Bill.com Price Performance

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,211 shares of company stock valued at $30,348,069. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BILL opened at $144.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 2.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

