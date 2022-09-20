CVA Family Office LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Pool by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $338.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.87. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $322.88 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.