CVA Family Office LLC Has $99,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,057,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,031,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

