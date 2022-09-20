CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

