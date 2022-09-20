CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 4,100 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2,029.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

ORI stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.16%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

