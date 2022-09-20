CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 645.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,435,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

