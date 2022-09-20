CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 31,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 65,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 54,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 267,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 41,095 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

