CVA Family Office LLC Sells 135 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after buying an additional 181,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after purchasing an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $208.39 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

