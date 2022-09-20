CVA Family Office LLC Sells 310 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MMC opened at $157.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.