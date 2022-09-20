CVA Family Office LLC Sells 435 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

