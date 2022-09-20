D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.4% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 457,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,143,000 after buying an additional 21,113 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the second quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 194,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $437.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

