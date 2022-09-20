Derwent London (LON:DLN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,332.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,332 ($28.18) and last traded at GBX 2,336 ($28.23), with a volume of 29533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,438 ($29.46).

DLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,506 ($30.28) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,282 ($39.66).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,625.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,858.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,024.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 24 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Sanjeev Sharma purchased 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,698 ($32.60) per share, for a total transaction of £34,021.78 ($41,108.97).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

