DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Boosted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 316.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,171 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in DexCom by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Insider Activity

DexCom Price Performance

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $239,830. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 183.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.