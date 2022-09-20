Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.64.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

