Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DFS opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average of $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

