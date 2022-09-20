Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Insider Charles Goode Acquires 52,115 Shares

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Rating) insider Charles Goode acquired 52,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.66 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$242,855.90 ($169,829.30).

Diversified United Investment Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.83.

Diversified United Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Diversified United Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Diversified United Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Diversified United Investment Company Profile

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

