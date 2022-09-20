DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 296 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,757,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 117,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $278.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.64. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

