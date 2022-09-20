DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 33,166 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,166 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $175.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day moving average of $109.67.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

