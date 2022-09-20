DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 400 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 0.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Waters by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 5.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Waters by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $290.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $280.75 and a 12 month high of $405.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.25.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.