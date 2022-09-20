DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 630 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.90.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $181.39 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $144.78 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

