DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $269.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.31 and a 12 month high of $475.00. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.