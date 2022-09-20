DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MOS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Mosaic Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.