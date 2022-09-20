DnB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Snap-on Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of SNA stock opened at $220.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap-on (SNA)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.