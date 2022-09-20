DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,252,000 after buying an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,588,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,169,000 after purchasing an additional 171,486 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

SWK stock opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.