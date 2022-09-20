DnB Asset Management AS Has $4.54 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $162.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.52.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

