DnB Asset Management AS Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in M&T Bank by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock opened at $187.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.12 and a 200-day moving average of $172.49. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.64.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

