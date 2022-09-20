DnB Asset Management AS Has $4.85 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,408,285 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

