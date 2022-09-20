DnB Asset Management AS Has $5.10 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.