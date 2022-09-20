DnB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,266,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,251 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,441,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,740,000 after purchasing an additional 401,153 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

HPE opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

