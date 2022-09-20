DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

