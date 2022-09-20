DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX stock opened at $339.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $689.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.13.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

